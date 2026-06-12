Bruce Campbell Says ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Had Trailer-Shaking Sex on the Set of ‘Spider-Man’

In 2002’s Spider-Man, Army of Darkness star Bruce Campbell plays a ring announcer during the scene in which Peter Parker wrestles Bonesaw McGraw (as portrayed by “Macho Man” Randy Savage). Not only does Campbell introduce Savage’s character in the film, but he also brings out Peter, who asks to be referred to as the Human Spider. Instead, as Campbell proudly points out to this day, it’s the announcer character who decides to give Peter the moniker of the Amazing Spider-Man. Here’s a brief clip of Campbell sharing the ring with Savage:

Play video

Bruce Campbell Once Shared a Trailer With Macho Man on Spider-Man, and His Wild

In the years since Savage’s death in 2011, Campbell has gotten extremely candid about what it was like working with the late wrestler all those years ago, and his recollections have been pretty wild. While promoting Ash vs Evil Dead in 2015, Campbell revealed that he actually shared a trailer with Savage on the set of Spider-Man. This was a duplex trailer with no insulation, Campbell made sure to clarify. Or, as he said at another live appearance later on, “The trailer walls are very thin, and the springs are very weak.”

Videos by VICE

The springs in question, in case you were wondering, were bedsprings. You see, at one point, between takes, Savage’s girlfriend came to visit him in his trailer, and, as Campbell tells it, the two got to “girlfriending.” The “animalistic sex” Savage and his lady friend had was pretty difficult not to overhear under the circumstances—or feel, considering that what was going on next door shook the entire trailer. Campbell summarized his experience with Savage at a 2019 Spooky Empire event by saying, “He was a horny little bas—d.”

Play video

A few years after that, an old clip of Savage singing Campbell’s praises resurfaced on Twitter. In it, Savage says that Campbell did a “very, very, very good job” with his impression of WWE and WCW ring announcer “Mean Gene” Okerlund in the movie. For that reason, Savage bestowed upon Campbell the nickname “Beautiful” Bruce Campbell. Campbell responded to his former co-star’s kind words like so: