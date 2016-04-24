Bruce Springsteen Covered “Purple Rain” to Open Up His Barclay Center Concert

There’s been an outpouring of covers and tributes to Prince’s memory, at Coachella we saw artists like LCD Soundsystem, Gallant and Sufjan Stevens show their love and admiration for Prince with their own takes on his work. Last night another artist help contribute to the ongoing celebration, with Bruce Springsteen opening up his Barclay Center show with a cover of “Purple Rain.” The set opened with the entire stage being shrouded in purple, Bruce approaching the mic and going for it. Springsteen and Prince mutually held each other in high regard, in one of Prince’s last interviews with The View he spoke on how he admired Springsteen’s ability to lead his band on a dime to perform new material at the last moment. Thus, it’s only fitting Springsteen would return the favor, giving thanks and tribute to Prince in the best way he knows how.

UPDATE (4/25 11:32 AM): You can now download audio of the performance for free.