Bruce Springsteen Says Trump is “Goin’ Down”

Firming up his status as the coolest of all America’s cool dads (take that Bill Murray), Bruce Springsteen performed an acoustic set at last night’s final Clinton campaign event in Pennsylvania. He played versions of his #stone #cold #classics “Thunder Road” and “Dancing in the Dark,” as well as “Long Way Home” from his 2007 album Magic, which was nice as well, though everyone was a bit less stoked about it.



He also addressed the audience, complimenting Clinton’s “intelligence” and “experience” as well as highlighting her policy plans for fairer income distribution, unemployment reform, universal healthcare, and “compassionate” immigration reform. And when it came to Trump, he pulled no punches.



He said of the world’s most famous Cheeto: “[He’s] somebody who would be willing to damage our long-cherished and admired system rather than look to himself for the reasons behind his own epic failure. That’s unforgivable. Tomorrow those ideas and that campaign is goin’ down.”



Unfortunately this did not segue into a performance of “I’m Goin’ Down,” the criminally underrated antecedent of many a sensitive banger from The Boss’ seminal 1984 album Born In The USA, but I appreciate the sentiment. Watch Springsteen’s performance and speech below:







