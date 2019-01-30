Fired Up Parents Proudly Cheer Their Son Trent Frederic’s First NHL Fight

Fans who enjoy the exchanging of fisticuffs were treated to some old-timey hockey in Boston on Tuesday night.

Making his NHL debut, Bruins forward Trent Frederic dropped the mitts and squared up with the Winnipeg Jets’ Brandon Tanev in a spirited tilt. Big bombs were thrown. I mean, big. This was a throwback fight in a league that rarely witnesses them anymore.

https://twitter.com/BarSouthNCelly/status/1090511976873156608

In addition to immediately earning the respect of all his teammates, the 20-year-old Frederic fired up his parents who watched the young pup deliver some serious blows to the elder Tanev. That’s one way to make mom and dad proud. And to make them look silly—just check out their swing-and-a-miss celebration.

Trent Frederic’s parents need to work on their high-fives pic.twitter.com/piQ25M9Yeg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2019

Debuts are fun, and even cooler when you get to bring the home crowd to their feet and play on the same team as your childhood idol.

Trent Frederic earned some new fans Tuesday night.