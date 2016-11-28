Bruising Become Vloggers in “I Don’t Mind”

YouTube is a weird and wonderful place. One where you can watch reviews of seven different kinds of Oreos followed by 45 minutes of ASMR chiropractic adjustment followed by something else until suddenly it’s 3am, your mouth is bone dry, and your recommended videos are a series of Kafkaesque nightmares. Leeds-based purveyors of melancholic pop, Bruising, have captured this in their new video for “I Don’t Mind” but in a much more pleasant way.

Bruising, as you may recall, are excellent at writing brooding pop songs with chunky guitars, sick riffs and vocal melodies that are the sonic equivalent to drizzling honey onto yoghurt. Featuring each member doing things like giving extremely professional make-up tutorials and vlogging inside a shopping centre, the video was self directed by the band, with everyone filming and editing their own bits individually. “We felt it important to make a video that showcased our unique talents for storytelling and personal brands,” they say.

“I Don’t Mind” will be released on December 2 via Beech Coma. Also, if you like live music, you can catch Bruising doing that in the following locations:

Friday 4th November – DIY Presents at Fallow Cafe, Manchester

Saturday 3rd December – Fan Club at Rough Trade, Nottingham

Sunday 4th December – Hope and Ruin, Brighton

Monday 5th December – Picturehouse Social, Sheffield

Wednesday 7th December – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Thursday 8th December – Think Tank, Newcastle

Friday 9th December – Roll For The Soul, Bristol

Sunday 11th December – The Blue Moon, Cambridge

Monday 12th December – The Shacklewell Arms, London

