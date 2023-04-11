Be a Coffee Snob on the Go With This Pour-Over Travel Mug

When I think about getting coffee to go, I think of burnt, stale bean juice that’s been sitting in the pot for hours, but apparently, it doesn’t have to be that way. Earlier this month, popular drinkware company BrüMate launched a 20-ounce triple-insulated tumbler that claims to be “the first and only nesting pour-over travel mug.” You might think that BrüMate is German, due largely to the umlaut in its name; after investigating deeper, however, I learned that the company was started by Dylan Jacob in Denver, Colorado, in 2016. Why is there an umlaut in this? I wondered. What’s the connection here? Is there something implicitly German about this company? Drawing from my German heritage (look at my last name FFS) and the German translation courses I took in grad school, I set out to get to the bottom of the mystery of BrüMate. First, I… [puts finger to earpiece]… What’s that? This is about pour over coffee? Heard. OK, back to the pour over travel mug.

Honestly, it’s a pretty solid idea, especially for people trying to get into making better coffee. Granted, if you already do pour over, you probably have the gear and don’t mind using it; but if you’re a pour-curious on-the-go king or commuting queen whose veins run with caffeine, the BrüMate Pour Over could be a very practical option. Between its cup-holder-friendly design, its leakproof system, and its Müv (holy shit) locking lid, this product was clearly designed by Kaffeeliebhaber coffee heads who know what they’re doing. On that note, BrüMate even recommends a medium to medium-coarse grind at a ratio of 1:17 (read this if you want to know what any of that means), indicating that it’s actually possible to make good java in this device. [Hollering at a non-existent assistant] Get one of these on my desk ASAP!

I like the idea of forgoing the carafe, the V60 pour over (or whatever you’re using), and even the mug. For one, you’re cutting down on the mess you’ll inevitably have to clean when you get home from the Bundestag work. Also, you’re just streamlining the whole process—and frankly, $44.99 is a pretty solid deal for a pour over and a carafe/leakproof mug. All you’ll need to get is a good coffee subscription and a solid grinder, and you’ll be in fine shape. This bad boy claims to keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for over 24, meaning the iced oat milk latte you made this morning will still be chilly when you arrive in Munich at work. Plus, custom fit filters are set up to “allow for the perfect bloom and proper flow rate,” and you can easily stock up on them from Beethoven’s birthplace your home or office here.

Whether you’re going all the way to Frankfurt work or just to the park (to read The Communist Manifesto), BrüMate wants to save you from that trash brew you’ve been half-heartedly drinking every day. You deserve better, and it seems like a pretty easy way to get it.

Check out the BrüMate Pour Over here.

