Bruno Mars “The Romantic Tour” 2026: How to Get Tickets, Tour Dates, Presale Info, and More

2026 is the year that “Uptown Funk” belter Bruno Mars finally returns to the global touring circuit.

The Romantic Tour will mark Mars’s first headlining world tour since his 2017 24K Magic run. The multi-platinum artist is hitting the road, bringing his explosive live show to audiences across North America and Europe.

Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. local time (Presale registration, however, is past due. Hope you signed up at BrunoMars.com before Jan. 12). If not, general onsale begins on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. local time.

The outing supports Mars’ forthcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is slated for release this February. The Romantic Tour launches in Las Vegas in April and will make stops in major US markets including Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles. European dates are slated for the summer, with performances planned in cities such as Paris, London, and Berlin.

Mars will be joined by an eclectic lineup of special guests throughout the tour, including Mars’s Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak, RAYE, Victoria Monét, and Leon Thomas.

04/10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

04/14/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

04/18/26 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

04/22/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/25/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

04/29/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/02/26 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

05/06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

05/09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

05/13/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

05/16/26 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

05/20/26 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

05/23/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

05/24/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

06/20/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/21/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/26/26 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/04/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

07/10/26 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07/14/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/18/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/19/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/21/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/22/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/29/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

09/01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

09/05/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/12/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

09/16/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

09/19/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

09/23/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/26/26 – Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

10/02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/03/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/10/26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/14/26 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place