Bruno Mars “The Romantic Tour” 2026: How to Get Tickets, Tour Dates, Presale Info, and More

2026 is the year that “Uptown Funk” belter Bruno Mars finally returns to the global touring circuit.
The Romantic Tour will mark Mars’s first headlining world tour since his 2017 24K Magic run. The multi-platinum artist is hitting the road, bringing his explosive live show to audiences across North America and Europe.
Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. local time (Presale registration, however, is past due. Hope you signed up at BrunoMars.com before Jan. 12). If not, general onsale begins on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. local time.
Can’t wait? You might have some luck finding tickets on StubHub, where all transactions are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. (International fans, use Viagogo.)
The outing supports Mars’ forthcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is slated for release this February. The Romantic Tour launches in Las Vegas in April and will make stops in major US markets including Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles. European dates are slated for the summer, with performances planned in cities such as Paris, London, and Berlin.
Mars will be joined by an eclectic lineup of special guests throughout the tour, including Mars’s Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak, RAYE, Victoria Monét, and Leon Thomas.
Bruno Mars – ‘The Romantic Tour’ 2026 Dates:
04/10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/14/26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
04/18/26 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
04/22/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/25/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
04/29/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/02/26 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
05/06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/13/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
05/16/26 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
05/20/26 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
05/23/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/24/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
06/20/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/21/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/26/26 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/04/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/10/26 – Madrid, ES @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/14/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/18/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/19/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/21/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/22/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/29/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/05/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/12/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
09/16/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
09/19/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/23/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/26/26 – Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
10/02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/03/26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/10/26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/14/26 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
