Bruno Mars Just Added Six Dates to The Romantic Tour

Bruno Mars fans just got six more chances to see the star in concert.

The singer just added six dates to The Romantic Tour, a global run slated for 2026. The new dates include an additional night at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, a fifth night at Vancouver’s BC Place, and a brand-new stretch of Mexico City dates at Estadio GNP Seguros. View the complete list of dates, including newly-announced dates in bold, below.

Videos by VICE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Bruno Mars (C) performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tickets to new dates of The Romantic Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, March 11 at noon local time. Sign up now for your opportunity to be among the first to select your tickets. General onsale for all new dates will begin on Thursday, March 12 at noon local time, with additional tickets for Mexico City dates releasing at 2pm local time that same day, all on Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Bruno Mars’s The Romantic Tour at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *#

04/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *#

04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *#

04/15 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *#

04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *#

04/19 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *#

04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *#

04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field *#

04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field *#

04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *#

05/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *#

05/03 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *#

05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *#

05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *#

05/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *#

05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *#

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *#

05/23 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *#

05/24 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *#

05/27 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *#

05/28 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *#

05/30 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *#

06/18 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^

06/20 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^

06/21 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^

06/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *^

06/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *^

07/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^

07/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^

07/05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^

07/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^

07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano *^

07/11 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano *^

07/14 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio San Siro *^

07/15 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio San Siro *^

07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

07/22 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

07/24 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

07/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^

08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

08/25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

08/26 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium *

09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@

09/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@

09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@

09/06 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@

09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *@

09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *@

09/13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *@

09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome *@

09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@

09/20 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@

09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *@

09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy *@

09/27 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy *@

09/30– Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@

10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@

10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@

10/06 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@

10/07 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@

10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@

10/11 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@

10/14 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@

10/16 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@

10/17 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@

10/20 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@

10/21 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@

12/03 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

12/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

12/07 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

12/08 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

*= w/ Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

= w/ Leon Thomas

^ = w/ Victoria Monét

@ = w/ RAYE