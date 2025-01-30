Bruno Mars Joked About Rumored $50M Gambling Debt After Making Spotify History

Bruno Mars is a real high roller, especially if his record-breaking number of Spotify listeners is any indication.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the “Just The Way You Are” singer surpassed 150 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. (Notably, the number has since dropped back down to 149 million, but these types of small fluctuations are common when news like this breaks).

For comparison: Taylor Swift has 86 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and Beyoncé has 56 million.

Mars took to his Instagram Story thread to celebrate the big milestone, while also taking an opportunity to reference his alleged gambling debt. “I’ll be out of debt in no time,” he (seemingly) jokingly captioned the post about becoming the first artist in Spotify history to pass 150 million monthly listeners.

Back in 2024, it was reported that the 15-time Grammy Award winner was in upwards of $50 million of debt to MGM Grand after losing at the casino’s tables. “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt … after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night),” a source speculated to NewsNation.

The casino refuted the report, however, confirming that the claims were untrue. “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” an MGM Grand spokesperson told Billboard at the time. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect,” the statement continued. “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Mars also mocked the gambling debt rumors, saying during a 2024 performance: “Ever since those articles came out about me owing the casino money you stopped picking up my calls” he quipped. “It’s me baby — I got money.”