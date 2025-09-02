Brutal Simulation Shows How to Survive a Plane Crash

The brace position doesn’t exactly look heroic. Feet flat, head down, hands over neck—it feels more like surrender than survival. But a disturbingly realistic video simulation is now making the case that this dorky little pose might be the reason your spine stays intact.

The clip comes from YouTuber Zack D, who built a massive following by turning fatal accidents into public service announcements. In this one, a plane goes down. Two passengers. One braces correctly. One doesn’t. The difference is…hard to unsee.

Videos by VICE

“This position helps protect your vital organs and reduces the risk of head and neck injuries,” Zack explains. “By leaning forward, you also minimize the impact force on your spine.” The video shows him being pelted by luggage, but emerging in one piece. Meanwhile, his poorly-braced counterpart ricochets around the cabin like a rag doll.

Play video

Brutal Plane Crash Simulation Reveals What the Brace Position Actually Does

It’s an exaggerated visual, but the message tracks. Former British Airways captain Nick Eades, who spent decades flying 747s, told LADbible that the brace position can help keep passengers from “breaking their necks in a big impact.”“You’re just trying to get the body into a position that’s going to suffer the least damage,” the world’s most experienced Boeing 747 pilot explained.

And while flight attendants rarely explain the posture in detail (nobody wants panic before takeoff), the instructions are printed on every safety card. Aviation expert Dan Bubb, PhD, says crew members will walk passengers through it when things get serious. You won’t have to guess.

Bracing isn’t the only tip that matters. Aviation safety journalist Christine Negroni recommends skipping leggings—synthetic fabrics can melt during a post-crash fire and bond to your skin. And don’t put your faith in lucky seats. Seat 11A went viral this summer after one passenger in that row survived a deadly Air India crash. Experts chalked it up to dumb luck and proximity to an exit.

It’s easy to scoff at those boring safety demos. But if a violent animated PSA is what it takes to make people care, so be it. Nobody likes thinking about plane crashes. But thinking about them a little might be why you survive one.