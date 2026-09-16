Bryan Cranston Once Pulled an NSFW Prank in the Middle of a ‘Breaking Bad’ Scene

Breaking Bad might’ve been a serious show, but at least one of the cast members wasn’t opposed to acting silly during production. While speaking to GQ in 2023, both Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul shared their memories of working with Bryan Cranston on the hit AMC series, with Odenkirk saying, “You definitely feel like this guy’s not gonna be f—king around once they say, ‘Action.’”

However, according to Odenkirk, “He will be f—king around as soon as they say, ‘Cut.’” Here’s a little bit of evidence to support Odenkirk’s claim:

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But as Paul tells it, Cranston didn’t need the cameras to be off in order to mess with his co-stars. “I don’t know, there are a lot of times where we were rolling, and he was kind of f—king [around],” Paul said in response to Odenkirk. “On Breaking Bad, out of nowhere, he was meant to present me with a gun, but then he pulled out a water gun shaped like a penis and started squirting me with it,” Paul revealed. Paul had previously mentioned the incident in 2010, adding, “I was trying to hold it together, but then I just broke.”

The scene in question was from the Season 2 episode “Breakage.” Originally airing in 2009, the installment revolves, in part, around Walter (Cranston) and Jesse (Paul) figuring out a way to distribute the meth they’ve been making. Jesse decides to hire his friends as dealers, and things go smoothly until one of them gets robbed. This worries Walter, who suspects word will get out that they’re easy to rob.

Bryan Cranston Once Pranked Aaron Paul With a Penis-Shaped Water Gun on ‘Breaking Bad’

Walter later shows up at Jesse’s apartment to tell him what he expects him to do regarding the robbery. In the final version of the sequence, Walter places a revolver on the counter and says, “I want you to handle it,” implying that somebody has to go down for stealing their product. It’s a pretty tense moment that Cranston, for whatever reason, thought needed to be spiced up with the help of a penis-shaped squirt gun.

You can check out the brief NSFW outtake for yourself in the video below.