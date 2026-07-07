Bryan Johnson’s Quest for Immortality Hits a Snag as He’s Diagnosed With an Incurable Disease

Bryan Johnson, the wealthy tech bro best known for treating his life as one giant science experiment in hopes of biohacking his way into immortality, just came face-to-face with reality: no matter how disciplined you are or how much money you throw at a problem, you can’t stop the inevitability of life.

Not yet, anyway.

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According to a Twitter/X post, the 48-year-old has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the stomach lining.

Johnson described it more bluntly: “My stomach is eating itself.”

Johnson has reportedly spent several million dollars trying to slow the aging process. Even has a whole regimen code-named Project Blueprint that you can follow, assuming you have enough money to afford a team of doctors, constant blood tests, a series of wild experimental treatments, tons of plasma transfusions, and a tedious diet, and can understand the barrage of biometric data.

How Did Bryan Johnson Get an Autoimmune Disease?

Bryan Johnson never felt the illness coming on, but his doctors noticed persistently low iron levels. After a colonoscopy ruled out some of the more obvious causes, an endoscopy and biopsies confirmed early-stage autoimmune gastritis. It’s a disease that usually develops silently before increasing the risk of stomach cancer and other long-term problems.

Johnson thinks the origins of the disease lie in a combination of poor eating habits as a child and chronic stress in his early adulthood. He also thinks a hyperthyroidism diagnosis earlier in his life may have played a role.

Johnson, fueled by the comical irrationality appropriate for a wealthy person in 2026, says he won’t be undergoing the usual treatments for chronic gastritis, as he fully intends to try to cure it using a modern suite of tools, including genomics, advanced biotechnology, and, of course, AI.