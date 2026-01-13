BTS Just Announced a Huge Comeback World Tour for 2026-2027

BTS have announced their first tour back on the world stage since 2022, in anticipation of their soon-to-be-released comeback album.
The world tour, which comprises 79 shows across 34 regions, kicks off April 9 with a hometown show in Goyang, South Korea, before stopping in Tokyo and then heading to North America for a stretch. Dates in South America and Europe will follow, before the band finally winds their way back through the Pacific, Australia, and Asia.
Videos by VICE
More dates in 2027 will be announced, including Japan and the Middle East. See full tour routing below.
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
BTS ARMY Membership holders can get tickets beginning January 22-23 local time, with General onsale beginning January 24 local time worldwide on Ticketmaster. Visit BTSWorldTourOfficial.com to learn more.
ARMY Members can register for presale on Weverse by January 18 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM GMT / January 19 at 12 AM CET. Only advance registrants will gain access to the presale. Each member will be allowed to register for up to three North American cities per Weverse ID.
Tickets to sold-out shows can be found on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. International customers, meanwhile, can try Viagogo.
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Dates
04/09 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/11 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/12 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
04/18 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/10 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/16 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/12 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium
06/13 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium
06/26 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/27 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/07 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/11 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/12 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/17 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
07/18 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/02 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/06 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/15 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/16 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
08/23 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/02 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/03 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/09 – Lima, Peru
10/10 – Lima, Peru
10/16 – Santiago, Chile
10/17 – Santiago, Chile
10/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/28 – São Paulo, Brazil
10/30 – São Paulo, Brazil
10/31 – São Paulo, Brazil
11/19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
11/21 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
11/22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
12/03 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/05 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/06 – Bangkok, Thailand
12/12 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12/13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
12/17 – Singapore, Singapore
12/19 – Singapore, Singapore
12/20 – Singapore, Singapore
12/22 – Singapore, Singapore
12/26 – Jakarta, Indonesia
12/27 – Jakarta, Indonesia
02/12 – Melbourne, Australia
02/13 – Melbourne, Australia
02/20 – Sydney, Australia
02/21 – Sydney, Australia
03/04 – Hong Kong, China
03/06 – Hong Kong, China
03/07 – Hong Kong, China
03/13 – Manila, Philippines
03/14 – Manila, Philippines
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)