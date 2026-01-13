BTS Just Announced a Huge Comeback World Tour for 2026-2027

BTS have announced their first tour back on the world stage since 2022, in anticipation of their soon-to-be-released comeback album.

The world tour, which comprises 79 shows across 34 regions, kicks off April 9 with a hometown show in Goyang, South Korea, before stopping in Tokyo and then heading to North America for a stretch. Dates in South America and Europe will follow, before the band finally winds their way back through the Pacific, Australia, and Asia.

More dates in 2027 will be announced, including Japan and the Middle East. See full tour routing below.

BTS ARMY Membership holders can get tickets beginning January 22-23 local time, with General onsale beginning January 24 local time worldwide on Ticketmaster. Visit BTSWorldTourOfficial.com to learn more.

ARMY Members can register for presale on Weverse by January 18 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM GMT / January 19 at 12 AM CET. Only advance registrants will gain access to the presale. Each member will be allowed to register for up to three North American cities per Weverse ID.

04/09 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/11 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/12 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

04/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

04/18 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium

05/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/10 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

05/16 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium

05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/12 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium

06/13 – Busan, South Korea @ Busan Asiad Stadium

06/26 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

06/27 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07/01 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/06 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/07 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/11 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

07/12 – Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

07/17 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

07/18 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

08/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/02 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/06 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

08/15 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/16 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

08/23 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/02 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/03 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/09 – Lima, Peru

10/10 – Lima, Peru

10/16 – Santiago, Chile

10/17 – Santiago, Chile

10/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

10/28 – São Paulo, Brazil

10/30 – São Paulo, Brazil

10/31 – São Paulo, Brazil

11/19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

11/21 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

11/22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

12/03 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/05 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/06 – Bangkok, Thailand

12/12 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12/13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12/17 – Singapore, Singapore

12/19 – Singapore, Singapore

12/20 – Singapore, Singapore

12/22 – Singapore, Singapore

12/26 – Jakarta, Indonesia

12/27 – Jakarta, Indonesia

02/12 – Melbourne, Australia

02/13 – Melbourne, Australia

02/20 – Sydney, Australia

02/21 – Sydney, Australia

03/04 – Hong Kong, China

03/06 – Hong Kong, China

03/07 – Hong Kong, China

03/13 – Manila, Philippines

03/14 – Manila, Philippines