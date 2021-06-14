BTS Member Jungkook Revealed His Tattoo Sleeve. Fans Still Aren’t Over It.

On Sunday, boy band BTS held the first of two online concerts celebrating their eighth anniversary. But apart from the performances, something rather unexpected, at least to non-K-pop fans, is under the spotlight—an uncovered tattoo sleeve.

BTS entered the stage on Day 1 of their anniversary concert, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, singing to their 2020 hit “Life Goes On” in a moving vehicle, but what fans immediately took note of was how youngest member Jungkook was wearing a short-sleeved yellow shirt, providing a rare close-up of his body art.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/fiItermyg/status/1404033255679139842

jungkook’s tattoo sleeve should get a focus cam all on its own…. https://t.co/cxQeIMbIVR — grace⁷ 🎧| 아포방포 (@taehyungsrarity) June 13, 2021

He showed his tatoo OMGGGGGG I LOVE IT @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK https://t.co/Hiy3FNH1Tr — Alex Armanto Rinn (@dungle264) June 13, 2021

let me scream once….. SHORT SLEEVED AND EXPOSED TATOO OF JUNGKOOK IM CRYING — nicole⁷ saw enha! (@enhaipeunn) June 13, 2021

As of posting, Google Trends shows that there have been over 10,000 searches for “Jungkook Tattoo” since yesterday’s live stream started.

Most BTS fans first caught a glimpse of Jungkook’s hand tattoos in 2019, when they spotted the word “ARMY,” the name for BTS’ supporters, on his knuckles. He has since gotten more tattoos and fans have been trying to figure out exactly what, and how many, he has gotten. Up until recently, the vocalist would cover his right arm with long-sleeved shirts, makeup, or, in some cases, even bandages.

Jungkook eventually revealed more of his tattoos in several recent appearances, including a livestream in late May for their latest single “Butter,” that instantly went viral for similar reasons.

But this isn’t just about excited fans, it’s also telling of South Korea’s relationship with tattoos as a whole. Despite a rich underground tattooing culture, only medical professionals are legally allowed to perform tattoo procedures in the country. Celebrities still often cover their tattoos when appearing on national television to avoid any potential backlash.

Last week, South Korean lawmaker Ryu Ho-jeong even posted photos of Jungkook on Twitter to promote her bill to legalize tattooing by non-medical workers. But Ryu later issued an apology following negative reactions from fans who accused her of using the K-pop idol for her own “political agenda.”

Last year, BTS’ online concert BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E reportedly drew in close to 1 million viewers. The number of viewers from Sunday’s concert is not available yet, but many fans are awaiting the second show, scheduled for Monday afternoon, for more performances and, perhaps, another look at those tatts.

Follow Therese Reyes on Twitter and Instagram.