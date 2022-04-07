What to Buy at BUBBLE Goods’ Big Vegan Snack Sale

You know what they say about vegans: You can’t live with ’em, and you can’t batter them and dip them in tentsuyu for tempura. Huh? Anyway, Bubble Goods, the online health food paradise founded by former chef Jessica Young, is having its big old vegan sale right now, which means a solid 50% off all kinds of plant-based delights, made by small, sustainably sourced brands and totally free of preservatives, artificial dyes, fillers, and refined sugars.

Don’t know if y’all have heard, but in these parts (aka, Rec Room), we really like food. Huge fans. All about it. So we’re stoked to pick up artisanal snacks, unique condiments, and adaptogenic bevvies at very reasonable prices, which is why this sale is rocking our world this week. Here are our top picks for what to buy from Bubble Goods right now.

The Flavor Society’s Chile Crunch

We could talk all day and all night about all the ways we love chile crunch—on eggs, rice bowls, sandwiches, stews, wraps, and more. But IYKYK, and we are razzle-dazzled by The Flavor Society’s chile crunch that comes in flavors including pizza and everything bagel. What if you put the pizza chile crunch… on pizza???

JOYÀ’s Matcha-Moringa Elixir

We all need a little lift in the morning, but some of us are just not built to rail cold-brew, OK? Matcha is one excellent caffeinated bev for a smoother stimulating effect as is, but JOYÀ’s matcha-moringa blend with adaptogenic lion’s mane mushroom, pine pollen, and ashwagandha offers a one-two-three punch of immune support, stress management, and, of course, energy.

Kindroot’s Adaptogems Snooze Lozenges

Maybe it’s a good night’s sleep you’re after, instead. That’s where Kindroot’s Adaptogems Snooze Lozenges come in handy, combining melatonin, a relaxing vanilla-lavender flavor, and (once again) ashwagandha for a dreamy transition to slumber. “If I can’t get my mind to stop racing at night, this is perfect,” one reviewer wrote.

Mesa de Vida’s Recipe Starter Sauces

Cooking: We love it! Keeping our cabinets fully stocked with every possible spice we might need: It’s hard! Instead of having to make a last-minute run to the store for more paprika or allspice or whatever, keep these starter sauces on hand so you can just crack a jar and have perfect Creole, North African, or Caribbean flavors on demand. Is it gonna be 100% authentic? Not exactly—but sometimes we want to go all out and cook everything totally from scratch, and sometimes we want to tap into our inner Sandra Lee.

Renewal Mill’s Upcycled Oat Milk Flour

Finding good, gluten-free flour isn’t easy, and there’s no shortage of (mostly meh) options out there. But, for a high-quality, high-protein, high-fiber, and of course gluten-free option, check out Renewal Mill’s flour “made from the nutritious oat pulp leftover from oat milk production.” Super sustainable and totally suitable as a 1:1 substitute for all-purpose flour in almost anything, it’s, like, the future, man.

And, of course, Hella

It’s not part of the sale, but we’re just really excited that our favorite Nutella alternative chocolate-hazelnut spread is back in stock for the first time in forever. So, yeah, run, don’t walk.

Have yourself a vegan little weekend!

