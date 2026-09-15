Buckcherry Guitarist Candidly Recalls Horrifying Tour Bus Accident

Buckcherry is still dealing with the trauma from the horrifying bus crash they endured back in August. While traveling through South Carolina, the rock band was involved in a multi-car accident. All members involved were safe, but there was one fatality in the mix-up.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life… We sincerely appreciate everyone who has reached out with concern and support,” the band wrote in a statement.

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Now, weeks later, one member was ready to share exactly what happened and how he felt in the aftermath. In an interview with Shawn Ratches, Buckcherry guitarist Stevie Dacanay (AKA Stevie D) candidly opened up about the scary experience. Apparently, a drunk driver caused a massive pileup when he pulled over in between a lane and the shoulder. Once he got hit and his car door flew off, cars started hitting each other abruptly, causing a horrific incident.

“We were all all coming over a hill. And there was a drunk guy that pulled over. He was half in the shoulder, half in the right lane, opened his door, walked out of his car, and the first car hit him. And then he flew into the left lane, and then we came over the hill, opened his door, and then the door went into oncoming traffic and caused a pileup over there, and then we hit the guy after that. Then several cars — I think five or six more cars — came over the hill after us, and there was a pileup after us. So there was quite a mess,” Stevie D recalled.

How The Buckcherry Tour Bus Accident Went Down According to Stevie D

Afterward, the bus was completely inoperable. Moreover, the highway was shut down for about six hours due to the drunk driver passing away. But what really stuck with Stevie D was the trauma afterward and how the media portrayed the incident.

“I guess what a lot of outlets do is kind of spin it in a way where people will click on it. And it looked like somebody in our camp had died… It was just a weird spin on things,” the Buckcherry guitarist continued.

“I saw podcasts about the accident, that they were speculating things, and it was just really silly. So, I just stayed out of the whole thing. It was a traumatic kind of thing. I even saw a story — it was on YouTube. It came up in my feed. I, just like everyone else, clicked on it, and it was all this footage of crashes that weren’t even our accident. They were horrifying. And then peppered with pictures of us… I hope that guy is in a — he’s obviously in a better place now.”

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