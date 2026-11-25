In Chapter 3 of Grand Theft Auto VI, players need to track down the Buckingham Jubilee for Randy’s Wishlist. The Rolls-Royce SUV is parked in a mansion driveway, and you can walk right through the front gate if you know which house to look for. Here’s where to find the Buckingham Jubilee GTA 6 location and how to get it back to Randy.

Buckingham Jubilee GTA 6 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, the Buckingham Jubilee can be found in the driveway of a mansion on the north western side of Starfish Island. Look for the house with a giant wooden gate. You can push it open on foot and walk straight into the driveway.

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Here’s the exact Buckingham Jubilee location in GTA 6:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Get the Buckingham Jubilee in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you arrive at the Starfish Island mansion, open the wooden gate and head into the driveway. The Buckingham Jubilee was silver in my game, so give it a quick scan with your Waink app to make sure you have the right vehicle.

Screenshot; Brent Koepp

Walk up to the driver’s door and select “Clone Key” to unlock it with the Key Cloner app on your phone. Then hop in the Rolls-Royce SUV and drive back out through the wooden gate that you entered in.

How to Deliver the Buckingham Jubilee to Randy in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’re through the wooden gate, keep your speed up on the way to Randy. The Buckingham Jubilee has an Advanced Tracker in Grand Theft Auto VI that can alert the cops to your location if you slow down too much and you will have to escape their cone heat.

If you damage the Rolls-Royce along the way, get it repaired at a Pay ’n’ Spray before turning it in to Randy for the maximum payout. For another car on Randy’s Wishlist, check out our Bravado Banshee GTA 6 location guide.