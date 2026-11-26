In Chapter 3 of Grand Theft Auto VI, Randy puts the Buckingham Windsor Drop on his Wish List. One of the easiest places to find the Rolls-Royce-inspired convertible is inside a mansion garage on Starfish Island. Here’s where to find the Buckingham Windsor Drop GTA 6 location and how to get it back to Randy.

Buckingham Windsor Drop GTA 6 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Buckingham Windsor Drop has a guaranteed spawn in a mansion garage on the south side of Starfish Island in Vice City. The house is near the southern entrance to the gated community. You’ll need to hop over the wall next to the gate and get past a guard to reach the garage.

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Here’s the exact location of the Buckingham Windsor Drop in GTA 6:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

How to Get the Buckingham Windsor Drop in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Pull up to the mansion and hop over the wall next to the giant metal gate. There’s a guard by the garage door, so deal with him before opening it. We recommend using a silenced gun to quickly shoot him in the leg.

Once the garage door is open, use your Key Cloner app on your phone to enter the Buckingham Windsor Drop and drive out. The convertible has an Advanced Tracker, so pick up speed as soon as you’re back on the road.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Deliver the Buckingham Windsor Drop to Randy

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Keep your speed up on the way to Randy at Leonida Auto World. If you slow down too much, the Advanced Tracker can alert the cops to your location.

If you damage the convertible along the way, get it repaired at a Pay ’n’ Spray before turning it in to Randy for the maximum payout. You can cross another car off Randy’s Wish List while you’re on the island with our Buckingham Jubilee location guide.