Buddhist Monastery Used 41 Corpses in Bizarre Meditation Ritual

Forty-one corpses were found in a Buddhist monastery in Thailand. The Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in the Phichit province says the bodies were being used as a part of a meditation practice developed by the head of the monastery.

Authorities don’t know where the bodies came from, or whether they were stolen or donated. The monastery has death certificates for the bodies so it could go either way, according to investigators. Police are currently reaching out to relatives of the deceased to find out if they gave their consent to whatever the hell is going on.

Even crazier than all that is this isn’t even the first time that happened this week. A monastery in the Kamphaeng Phet province held 12 dead bodies. Again, the cops have no idea if this is a crime yet. Sure feels like one though!

The head of the Phichit monastery, a guy named Phra Ajarn Saifon Phandito, told the cops that the bodies were used in a meditation technique he developed that involves meditating in pavilions housing the remains of the deceased.

When asked about why there are two monasteries filled with dead bodies right now, both seemingly using his “technique,” he said “Many of the people who come to learn are abbots and all these monks… pass on the knowledge,” and “I don’t know how many have adopted my technique.”

There is no further information available out there as to what exactly the meditation technique was all about, but one thing we can surmise from the information we have received so far is it must’ve smelled horrible in there. No amount of incense sticks could mask that much death.