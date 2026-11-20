Atlanta might be widley known for its hip-hop scene, but the area has also produced some incredible rock music over the years. Bands The Black Crows and Mastodon come to mind. You can now count blues-heavy rocker Buddy Red among that musical congregation.

The son of needs-no-introduction rapper Clifford Joseph “T.I.” Harris Jr., Buddy Red—whose real name is Messiah Harris—grew up around the Atlanta hip-hop scene. By his own admission, though, he felt the pull of music taking him in a different direction.

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Today, Buddy dropped his debut EP, Bad News, an eclectic collection of killer jams, blending rock, blues, punk and just about anything else that sparked in his creativity.

Ahead of its release, I had the chance to chat with Buddy about the record, how he’s been discovering his sound, and what it was like to work with rap icon Lil Wayne on his debut EP.

ON Becoming “Buddy Red”

“I started thinking about how Pink Floyd came up with their name. They took two different blues artists [Pink Anderson and Floyd Council]. So I thought, ‘But who could I do that with? I started thinking about my family. I had my grandfather; his name was Buddy, and my uncle’s name on my mother’s side was Red. My uncle Red, and so you know, I just didn’t want to think too hard about it. I said, ‘Okay, Buddy Red sounds good.’”

On developing his sound and discovering the local music scene

“I developed my interest in trying in the local music scene—the live music scene here in Atlanta—soon after I started playing the guitar. Like once I kind of realized, ‘All right, I’m pretty good now. I’m ready to take this show out of my bedroom.’

“I didn’t know where to take it here in Atlanta. Because, you know, with my family and whatnot, I’ve only ever really known the hip hop and R&B side of Atlanta. And that’s not what I was looking for. So I had to search deep for the scene here, and I’m a little closer to finding it.

“I didn’t really have a scene that I was looking after when I created my music. It was more so me listening to my favorite artists and trying to take a little bit of the music. Like the Ramones, Nirvana, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, and Jimmy Hendrix, of course. All that kind of stuff. That was my scene.”

On getting Lil Wayne on his EP title track, “Bad news”

“Once I sent it to him, he called me—or FaceTimed me—the next day or the next morning. He was in L.A. at the time, and I’m in Atlanta, so three-hour difference. He FaceTimed me, and he’s sitting in this room, and he’s playing the guitar to the song that I sent to him. I was dumbfounded. Like, ‘oh my goodness gracious!’ Like, he really liked it, and I had to kind of interrupt him while he was playing because he was making the concentration faces and everything.

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“So I had to say, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy, Weezy,’ and then snapped him out of it. He said, ‘I love the song, man. Here, I’m gonna send you my verse right now.’ He didn’t really have any feedback; he just sent me his verse, and I kind of had to figure out the rest. Like, all right, where’s his verse gonna go? I kind of had to figure that out, but it ended up working out really well.

“I actually, and you might be the first one I tell, but I plan on re-releasing that song for my first album, but without Wayne on the second half. Originally I did two verses, my first one and then my second one. But when Weezy showed interest in it, I said, ‘All right, well, forget what I did for the second verse. [laughs] You use this!’”

On feeling empowered to experiment and discover his creative process

“I think before now, I always felt like I had something to prove. Once I realized how much I love the blues, how much I love rock and roll, it was me trying to prove to myself and others that I can make a song like ‘Red House’ [by Jimi Hendrix], or ‘Time’ by Pink Floyd. Or, I could do this like Led Zeppelin, or I can do this like Robert Johnson. That’s how it kind of started.

“Now, it’s more so: Forget trying to prove what I can do. Let me ask myself, ‘what can I do?’ Let me make the canvas blank; let me not look at how this other music makes me feel; let me think about what’s going on in my life right now. And let me call on certain inspiration from the artists that I listen to to illustrate how I feel right now.

“I think listening to David Bowie helps me with that. He doesn’t have any particular identity that you can nail him to. He’s a lot of different things. I think after rediscovering him, it motivated me to not just be one thing, but be everything.”

On the proto-punk vibe of his new song “Questions

“On ‘Questions’, I believe I came up with the guitar part first, and then once the guitar part was finished, I said, ‘Okay, this is kind of aggressive; let me think about the drums.’ I was listening to the Stooges and the Ramones, so I was approaching my songs at the time a lot more simply.

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“[Now], I focus more on the emotion and the delivery, more than I focus on making it sound pretty and polished.”So I kept the drums really simple. I kept the guitar really simple; I figured out how the bass should go, and then I remember being kind of hung up. What was I going to write about with the song? I guess it took me being frustrated one night with one or two, or three, people that made me vent in my notebook a little bit. I said, ‘Okay, this could probably work,’ and that’s how it came about.”

Buddy Red Live Shows

With the Bad News EP now out, Buddy Red has a few shows on the horizon. On Nov. 21, he’ll be playing a record release show at the Boone Theater in Kansas City. Then on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Eve), Buddy is playing a second record releae show at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta.

On another exciting note, Buddy Red is among the First 100 Artists announced for SXSW 2027. That will kick off in March, and attendees should keep an eye out for scheduling.

Photo credit: Jason Thrasher