Budweiser Has Finally Become the Most American Thing Ever

Read: Watch This Very Patriotic Video of Bald Eagles Feasting on a Cat

Of all the many patriotic things that make up the American identity—bald eagles, buffalo, the Dallas Cowboys, the Statue of Liberty, the wage gap—Budweiser, the King of Beers and unofficial beverage of patriots everywhere, has just up and grabbed the title of “Most American Thing Ever” by officially changing its name to “America” for the rest of the 2016 election season.

Videos by VICE

The American lager lost a little bit of its patriotic street cred when it was purchased by the Belgian and Brazilian conglomerate InBev back in 2008. But now, in a move as bold as the country that gave birth to it, you can now sip the sweet nectar of Bud from a can that reads “America.”

“We thought nothing was more iconic than Budweiser and nothing was more iconic than America,” Tosh Hall, creative director at the can’s branding firm JKR, told Fast Co Design about the name change and can’s new look, which will last up through November.

The name isn’t the only change the brand will be making. The newly designed can of America is like a bukkakke of patriotism. It will replace the words “King of Beers” with “E Pluribus Unum,” change “The World Renowned” to “Land of the Free,” and the ring around the can’s bottom that used to say “Anheuser-Busch, Inc.” will now read, simply, “Liberty & Justice For All.”

The beer’s new tagline over the summer will be “America is in your hands.”

Suck it, bald eagle. Grab a can of America in your claw.

Photo via Anheuser-Busch press release

