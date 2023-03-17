Sleep Week’s Almost Over, But You Can Still Save 15% on Buffy’s Bedding

Hey, insomniacs—how are you managing the havoc of daily life with all those sleepless nights? You need some shuteye (and maybe a white noise machine). After all, it’s Sleep Week, and it’s time to make a change. Step one: find good bedding that doesn’t feel like sandpaper. Well hip, hip, hooray! One of our favorite brands, Buffy, is offering 15% off sitewide as part of its “Spring Sale,” which just so happens to coincide with Sleep Week (funny how that happens…).

Plush comforters, linen sheets, puffer blankets—oh my. Buffy is setting us up for a sleep oasis that will transform your mattress—even those (still) laying on the cold, hardwood floor. The all-season Cloud Comforter keeps you cozy (but not sweaty) by absorbing it with its Tencel lyocell (a lightweight, semi-synthetic fiber) construction, while the Puffer Blanket will wrap you like a cocoon. Oh, and news flash: It’s time to toss your old, pilling, navy sheets for these super-soft (and handsome) linen sheets (we’re looking at you, Chad).

Fond of drinking wine in bed? Good thing the Plushy Mattress Protector is also 15% off. It’s recycled from about 16 plastic bottles, and will keep you (and your precious bed) cool and dry all night long. It doesn’t have a 4.6-star rating from over 300 customer reviews for nothing.

We saved the best for last—the Wiggle Pillow. Basically a giant pool straw reincarnated as a plush bedtime pillow, this Buffy icon isn’t just a novelty. “My boyfriend and I fight over it sometimes, and are figuring out a compromise,” reads one review—aww, a pillow causing havoc in a relationship. According to Buffy, it “wiggles into all the right places,” an interesting claim indeed. We expect to sleep like a baby while it hits all of our cuddling nooks and crannies.

Buffy’s 15% off sale ends soon—but you can just shop it in the wee hours of the morning, since you’re awake anyway (not for long—get that Wiggle Pillow).

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.