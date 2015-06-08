Now You Can Build a Flame-Throwing Ukulele Like a Lame Version of the Guy from ‘Mad Max’

Hey, you know the dude who plays a flame-throwing guitar in Mad Max: Fury Road, right? Sure you do, we interviewed the actor who played him and some nerd even made sheet music for his songs. Anyway, he’s kind of become a cult figure now, so it was just a matter of time before someone made an instructional video showing you how you can build your flaming guitar and burn your own house down, just like in the movies!

The guy in this video, Caleb Kraft (killer DIY craft project name, by the way!), comes close enough to this tutorial as we’ve seen. In this four-minute video he snickers his way through step-by-step instructions on how to build, of all things, a flaming ukulele. “Obviously, you can take this project further by attaching it to any sized guitar,” he says of the flame-thrower. Oh really, Caleb? Then why don’t you just show us how to build it on an actual guitar instead of a fucking ukulele? What are we, Zooey Deschanel over here? Although, the idea of Zooey Deschanel holding a flame-throwing ukulele is pretty hilarious. Computer! Show us Zooey Deschanel with a flaming ukulele, stat.

Niiiiice. Anyway, where were we? Oh right, the video. Here. Stay safe or whatever.