Buildings Get Busy in This ‘Kamasutra’ of Architecture

If our houses’ walls could talk, they’d probably have a lot to say about our weird and awkward sex lives, but if they could move around, you know they’d get busy emulating them. Italian illustrator Federico Babina always shows us the humanity that make us fall in love with architecture, whether it’s making up houses that feel like famous directors or famous buildings that look like animals. Now he’s tackled their sex lives with a series called Archisutra. that gives a whole new meaning to the term, “architecture porn.”

At a glance, his portmanteau of architecture and the Kamasutra, the ancient Hindu book of sex, looks just like a series of black-and-white buildings, but the longer you look, the dirtier your mind—and the images—get. “It ‘s always fun to play with the architectural forms and volumes,” Babina tells The Creators Project. “Interweave geometries as a sculptural body shaking in a voluptuous architectural embrace.” One illustration introduces us to our favorite new word, “orgytecture,” which is the only way we’ll be able to think about the New York City skyline from now on.

Check out Archisutra in the images below.

See more of Federico Babina’s work on his website.

