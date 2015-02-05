Buildings Overflow With Balloons in This Photography Project

The flurry of white globes bursting out of buildings, crevices, and structures in photographer Charles Pétillon Invasion series may seem like a clever visual illusion, but in fact, every image has been carefully staged with hundreds of balloons and miles of string. Meant to take on a new meaning in different locations, the orb structures that spring from an abandoned house home symbolize familial memories and childhood naiveté, the ones that pour out of a basketball hoop are meant to provoke in the viewer the meaning of games, and the sculpture in the forest represents DNA molecular structure, amplified.

The Maison de la Photographie, where his photo series will be exhibited from February 20 to March 22, describes Pétillon’s work as a “dialogue between the photographer and space” and “fragments of a reality without limits.” In the video, below, see how he constructs and photographs these monumental, surreal moments.

INVASIONS DE BALLONS from Charles Pétillon on Vimeo.

Invasions

Play Station 2

CO2

Mutation 2

