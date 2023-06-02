Someone Tell Chuck Norris That This ‘Bulletproof’ Coffee Is 20% Off

Is it just us or is it every time we turn around there’s a new way to make a cup of coffee? At this point, despite how much we love noodling around with all sorts of coffee gadgets and appliances, we’re more interested in optimizing what’s actually in our morning cup of joe. As someone who uses coffee to help me carry myself through periods of intermittent fasting (I like a late lunch, OK?), there’s something to be said about optimizing my morning bean juice into something that could actually keep me satisfied in between meals. Perhaps that’s why Bulletproof’s vision for an ultra-optimized coffee experience is so intriguing. And right now, the famously fat-forward coffee brand is offering 20% off for VICE readers with an exclusive promo code (read on!).

Started in 2011 by Dave Asprey, a “bulletproof coffee” is technically Asprey’s recipe of coffee, which includes MCT oil and grass-fed butter, the fats from which keep you full until your next meal and provide a longer, steadier, allegedly crashless caffeine energy. The popularity of the drink dovetails with the foundation of the Bulletproof brand—named after Asprey’s unique coffee recipe. According to resources like The Cleveland Clinic, while the omega-3 and omega-6 fats do slow down the processing of caffeine absorption in the body—leading to bursts of energy over a longer period of time—there is some skepticism about the recipe’s efficacy. Even still, that’s hardly stopped a faithful fanbase (including those in the keto community) or the Bulletproof brand from leaning wayyy into the concept and, in the latter case, creating a suite of products (ranging from beans to oils and add-ins) that makes it easy to make a bulletproof coffee, regardless of how you make your coffee.

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the concept of a bulletproof coffee, Bulletproof’s Starter Kit gives you everything you need to follow Asprey’s recipe. Complete with “Brain Octane Oil” (aka coconut-derived MCT oil), a jar of collagen peptides, and a bag of medium roast ground coffee, this is probably the best way to get the full-on Bulletproof experience. Are you James Corden someone who relies on a Keurig for their coffee? Bulletproof has a kit complete with Keurig-friendly coffee pods, grass-fed ghee, and—of course—“Brain Octane Oil.”

But let’s say you’re the type of person who wants to add their own butter and supplements to the cup they grab from their local coffee shop every morning. Whether you’re in the market for a bottle of Brain Octane Oil or a souped-up creamer made with butter and MCT oil, Bulletproof offers both à la carte. Want to take the guesswork out of the equation entirely? Bulletproof’s Keto Pods made a bulletproof coffee—beans, MCT oil, grass-fed butter and all—as easy as a Keurig machine button press.

Even if you’re completely off the idea of a buttered coffee, Bulletproof offers its own selection of (“Brain Octane Oil”-free) Rainforest Alliance-certified beans in four distinct roasts—whether you’re going for a 12-ounce, pre-ground bag of light roast “Breakfast Blend”, or picking up 24 coffee pods of dark roast “French Kick.”

Who knew adding butter made something “bulletproof?”

