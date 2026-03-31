Death Cab for Cutie and Turnstile to Headline Bumbershoot 2026: Full Lineup Revealed

Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has announced 2026’s lineup, with Death Cab for Cutie, Turnstile, and Japanese Breakfast heading up the Seattle-based festival this Labor Day weekend.
Orville Peck, Blood Orange, Chase & Status, Bikini Kill, De La Soul, Molchat Doma, Yves Tumor, Peaches, Die Spitz, TOKiMONSTA, ATARASHII GAKKO, Joey Valance & Brae, and Sudan Archives are among the other acts slated to appear. Bumbershoot 2026 will take place September 5 and 6 at the Seattle Center in the shadow of the iconic Space Needle.
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The 53rd (!!!!!) annual Bumbershoot features one of the festival’s most eclectic lineups yet—and continues to uphold its values of supporting local culture, from artists to vendors. Read on to view the complete lineup and get more information.
Bumbershoot 2026: How to Get Tickets
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Bumbershoot 2026 tickets are on sale now. Pass tiers include General Admission, General Admission + Re-Entry, or Deluxe. Kids 12 and under get in free! View more details at Bumbershoot.com.
You can also find Bumbershoot tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Bumbershoot 2026 Lineup
Saturday, September 5
Turnstile
Japanese Breakfast
Blood Orange
Chase & Status
Bikini Kill
Molchat Doma
Joey Valence & Brae
Peaches
Die Spitz
Silvana Estrada
Pixel Grip
Cain Culto
Travis Thompson
Oblé Reed
XCOMM
Anthers
Juliet Daniel
Aryana León
Bexley
Sunday, September 6
Death Cab for Cutie
Orville Peck
De La Soul
Yves Tumor
ATARASHII GAKKO!
Sudan Archives
Tokimonsta
Goldie Boutilier
Noname – 10th Anniversary of “Telefone”
54 Ultra
Sextile
PawPaw Rod
W.I.T.C.H.
Takuya Nakamura
Daughters of Venus
Lucha Luna
Hannah Duckworth
Morgan Paris Lanza
American Flats