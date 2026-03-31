Death Cab for Cutie and Turnstile to Headline Bumbershoot 2026: Full Lineup Revealed

Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has announced 2026’s lineup, with Death Cab for Cutie, Turnstile, and Japanese Breakfast heading up the Seattle-based festival this Labor Day weekend.

Orville Peck, Blood Orange, Chase & Status, Bikini Kill, De La Soul, Molchat Doma, Yves Tumor, Peaches, Die Spitz, TOKiMONSTA, ATARASHII GAKKO, Joey Valance & Brae, and Sudan Archives are among the other acts slated to appear. Bumbershoot 2026 will take place September 5 and 6 at the Seattle Center in the shadow of the iconic Space Needle.

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The 53rd (!!!!!) annual Bumbershoot features one of the festival’s most eclectic lineups yet—and continues to uphold its values of supporting local culture, from artists to vendors. Read on to view the complete lineup and get more information.

Bumbershoot 2026: How to Get Tickets

Bumbershoot 2026 tickets are on sale now. Pass tiers include General Admission, General Admission + Re-Entry, or Deluxe. Kids 12 and under get in free! View more details at Bumbershoot.com.

You can also find Bumbershoot tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bumbershoot 2026 Lineup

Saturday, September 5

Turnstile

Japanese Breakfast

Blood Orange

Chase & Status

Bikini Kill

Molchat Doma

Joey Valence & Brae

Peaches

Die Spitz

Silvana Estrada

Pixel Grip

Cain Culto

Travis Thompson

Oblé Reed

XCOMM

Anthers

Juliet Daniel

Aryana León

Bexley

Sunday, September 6

Death Cab for Cutie

Orville Peck

De La Soul

Yves Tumor

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Sudan Archives

Tokimonsta

Goldie Boutilier

Noname – 10th Anniversary of “Telefone”

54 Ultra

Sextile

PawPaw Rod

W.I.T.C.H.

Takuya Nakamura

Daughters of Venus

Lucha Luna

Hannah Duckworth

Morgan Paris Lanza

American Flats