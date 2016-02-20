Hot Air in the Deep South

Bun B is a Houston-based MC, activist, and Rice University lecturer, who makes up one half of the legendary rap duo U.G.K. that’s credited with pioneering the sound of Southern hip hop. He’s also VICE’s newest political correspondent, covering the garish and unpredictable rockfight that is the 2016 presidential race.

This week, we sent him to join the traveling circus in South Carolina, where Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican primary on Saturday. For a two days, he immersed himself in the state’s red-meat brand of conservative politics, talking to the Tea Partiers, Trump supporters, and GOP presidential candidates to find out what’s really going on in the lead up to the first Southern primary vote of 2016.