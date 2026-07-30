Bun B Reveals the Iconic UGK Song That Almost Didn’t Make Their Classic Album ‘Ridin’ Dirty’

UGK’s classic album Ridin’ Dirty turned 30 years old this year. It’s a foundational Southern rap album with some of the greatest verses Bun B and Pimp C ever wrote. Perhaps the strongest song and the centerpiece of the album is “One Day”, a haunting song about grief and loss. But did you know that it almost never made the album?

In a retrospective with Complex, Bun revealed that “One Day” wasn’t even their song at first. In fact, it belonged to fellow Houston MC Mr. 3-2 first. Initially, he came over to the studio to play UGK an early version of his album The Wicked Buddah Baby. The last song on the track list was “One Day” with Ronetta Spencer. Immediately, Pimp C was blown away by the record.

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Pimp was like, ‘Man, I ain’t gon’ lie, that’s the one right there.’ And 3-2 was like, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna use it,’” Bun B recalled. “Chad [Pimp’s real name] was like, “Why not?” And 3-2 said, “It’s too slow, it’s too sad. I don’t think people are gonna f**k with it.” Pimp was like, “That’s the best song on the album!”

Bun B Recalls How Pimp C Landed Their Iconic Song ‘One Day’ on Their Classic 1996 Album ‘Ridin’ Dirty’

Admittedly, Bun understood where Mr. 3-2 was coming from. Faster tempos allowed for lyricists to show their versatility and flowing ability. Something so slow and somber would theoretically detract from what they wanted to accomplish. When paired with the rest of the album, Mr. 3-2 felt like it didn’t fit in with the other records he had on his album.

Pimp C wasn’t going to let such a great song go to waste and said he’d take it for him and Bun B to keep. From there, they just added their respective verses to the record and went from there. Bun admitted that at the time, he didn’t fully comprehend how much that song would resonate for the decades that followed. But now that he’s gotten older, seeing his friends pass away over the years, it hits all too close to home.

“Looking back now, 30 years later, Original E (one-half of OG Style, the original producer of the song) is gone now. Chad is gone. 3-2 is gone. It’s just me and Ronnie Spencer left,” Bun B said. “And Ronnie suffered a stroke recently, but he’s been rehabbing very well.”

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