Bundesliga Club Darmstadt 98 To Provide Free Season Tickets For Low-Income Fans

Ahead of their second consecutive season in the Bundesliga, SV Darmstadt 98 have announced plans to provide free season tickets for low-income fans.



After 33 years in the lower leagues, Darmstadt (known as “The Lillies” or “Die Lilien“) won promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of the 2014/15 campaign. They survived by a comfortable margin last season – despite being tipped for relegation by many – and have now committed to providing top-flight tickets at zero cost to supporters who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

German sports magazine Kicker reports that fans can apply for free tickets as long as they can provide a social security card. These are available to low-income workers and pensioners, while children and adolescents from large families are also welcome to apply.

The Darmstadt Social Department helped to organise the scheme, along with the Bundesliga itself. Markus Pfitzner, vice-president of the Bundesliga, told Kicker: “Social responsibility is an important issue for us, and we want to offer the lower-income residents of Darmstadt the possibility to see Die Lilien in a live setting. That’s why we’re delighted to be able to provide a number of free tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga season.”

Darmstadt city councillor Barbara Akdeniz was similarly enthusiastic about the club’s stance. “Social engagement is happening in our city on numerous levels, and with many participants,” she said. “It’s important that we maintain an integrated society, and that we take a stand against social exclusion – that’s why it’s so important that we have SV Darmstadt on our side.”

Darmstadt have a longstanding commitment to social responsibility, and already make considerable efforts to engage with fans on and off the pitch. This latest scheme represents a radical and proactive attempt to get supporters from all backgrounds to the stadium on matchday, and will hopefully inspire other clubs to follow suit.

