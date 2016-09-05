Bundesliga Club Darmstadt 98 To Rename Stadium Following Death Of Fan

Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 will rename their stadium the ‘Jonathan-Heimes Stadion am Boellenfalltor’, in honour of a fan who died in March.



The name change will stand for the rest of the season, after technology company Merck voluntarily gave up its naming rights for the coming campaign. The idea came from Heimes’ father, who is a Merck employee.

Videos by VICE

The BBC reports that Heimes raised hundreds of thousands of euros for charity before he died of cancer early this spring. Now, the club are saluting his efforts in a move which his father has described as a “great gesture.”

Club president Rudiger Fritsch said: “Jonathan was a strong component in Darmstadt’s success. Despite his illness, Jonathan devoted a lot of his energy to the club.”

Darmstadt captain Aytac Sulu added: “Everyone who identifies with the club identifies with Jonathan. This will be a motivational tool for us; we want to remain in the league and this will remind us of our connection with the fans. More than anything, we’ll do it for Johnny.”