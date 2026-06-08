Bundle of 16 Retro Games from the 90s and Early 2000s Is Coming To Nintendo Switch and PS5

A huge retro bundle is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5 that will bring 16 games from the Y2K era to the modern consoles.

Atari is Bringing 16 Barbie Games To The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2

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Barbie Rewind is a brand-new retro collection coming from a collaboration between Atari and Digital Eclipse. This is the same team-up that also recently announced a round-up of retro Toy Story games.

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The Barbie Rewind collection includes 16 titles that were originally released from 1991 through 2007. The new versions are enhanced for modern platforms and include some of the most popular franchise games like Barbie Pet Rescue (Game Boy Color) and Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race (Game Boy Advance).

“Barbie has also left you her game collection of 16 Barbie video games from 1991 through 2007, enhanced for today’s consoles. Titles include Barbie Pet Rescue (GameBoy Color), Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race (GameBoy Advance), and the never-before-released game, Barbie: Vacation Adventure (Sega Genesis and SNES). Play through the collection to complete additional quests and unlock more items.”

The collections also includes a new Barbie DreamHouse game focused on design. It sounds like progressing through this game will require players to earn achievements in other parts of the retro collection:

“A cozy, creative world inspired by Barbie invites players to reimagine the iconic DreamHouse. Style each room with a fabulous collection of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real Barbie playsets released over the past 65-plus years. To access many of the playset items, Barbie will challenge players to reach achievements by playing a collection of Barbie video games from the 1990s and 2000s.”

Barbie fans who want to pick up the collection are able to pre-order it now for the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2. The standard edition comes in at $29.99 and the deluxe physical edition is $59.99.

The Deluxe edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. It is packaged in a premium, numbered box and includes an exclusive, Barbie Rewind doll wearing an Atari t-shirt. The full-size Barbie doll has long blonde hair with pink streaks, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The Deluxe Edition also includes a poster along with the Standard Edition of the physical game.

Barbie Rewind is just the latest announcement in a recent onslaught of retro gaming revivals. From classic hardware like the NEO GEO coming back to fan-made passion projects like the Tetris port to Sega Genesis, it’s a great time to be a retro gaming enthusiast.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Barbie Rewind and lots of other retro gaming revivals.

Barbie Rewind releases November 12, 2026 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.