Bungie Allegedly Leaks ‘Marathon’ Alpha Early on Xbox – We May Have Our First Look at the Game’s UI and Menus

Some Xbox owners claim they were able to access the Marathon closed alpha a day early after an update was released on Microsoft consoles. The supposed leak may have given Bungie fans their first look at the extraction shooter’s UI and character menus.

‘Marathon’ Closed Alpha May Have Gone Live Early

Screenshot: Twitter @Mr_Rebs_

Following the release of the gameplay trailer last week, Bungie revealed that a Marathon closed alpha would go live on April 23 at 10 a.m. The only problem is, some console owners claim they’ve been able to access the first-person shooter 24 hours early after logging into the game.

YouTuber Rebs Gaming was the first to report the early alpha download and even provided a series of in-game screenshots. On Twitter, he stated, “I think Bungie released the Marathon alpha a day early because I just logged in! I’m playing on Xbox. Please remember this is an alpha and the UI will be improved in the retail version.”

The early screenshots reportedly show off Marathon’s “Runner” select screen, as well as the character’s loadout menu. If the images are real? Destiny 2 fans will notice several similarities between the extraction shooter and the long-running live service game. The only major difference is that Marathon appears to have a much “cleaner” aesthetic.

Bungie Fans Already Complaining

Screenshot: Twitter

If the leak is true, it bears repeating that this is an alpha build of Marathon, and the game is still five months away from release. So, of course, the game’s UI and menus could absolutely change before launch. However, Bungie fans were quick to react to the alleged in-game screenshots with harsh criticisms of the way Marathon looks.

One user reacted, stating, “Alpha or not… their graphics and UI choice is really bad.” Another exclaimed, “I get this is an alpha… but damn, they have work to do.” Others simply complained that the menu and UI system looked “too empty” and unappealing. Of course, these are all just opinions based on screenshots that allegedly come from the game’s closed alpha. Still, the divisive reaction to Marathon has been interesting to see unfold. When the game was first revealed on April 12, it drew a mixed reaction from the Bungie fandom.

Responses ranged from “This is the best-looking game I’ve ever seen,” to “This game looks generic and like the next Concord.” It’s fascinating how divided people are on this one. And if these leaked screenshots are real, it appears the Marathon closed alpha is going to follow a similar trend of mixed reactions to its art style. Of course, take all this with a major grain of salt. The Marathon alpha goes live tomorrow, April 23, so we’ll get full verification if the images are accurate to what we can expect from the game’s early build.