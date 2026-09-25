Bungie Confirms the Future of Marathon Isn’t Just Extraction

Bungie shared a long update on the future of Marathon and where the game is heading in 2027.

Marathon is Growing Beyond Extraction

In a new update about the future of Marathon, Bungie shared the the team is trying to be more transparent about what it has planned and where the game is heading in the near future.

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The post went on to explain that there are a lot of different types of players coming to Marathon and that the game needs to do a better job of supporting options that entertain all the different types of players.

In the future, PvEvP will remain an important part of Marathon, but it will become one point in a connected set of survival experiences. The team is aiming to build towards:

Connected PvE, PvP, and PvEvP experiences

Different levels of intensity and commitment

Options for solo players and crews

More approachable ways to enter and learn the game

Experiences built around cooperation, competition, and high-risk survival

The team is aiming to create more approachable entry points that will help new and returning players understand Marathon’s systems and build confidence before taking on its highest-stakes challenges. At the same time, experienced players will have more opportunities to test their mastery and pursue deeper challenges.

The first taste of a dedicated PvE experience will arrive with the December 2026 content update. Symbiosis will introduce Marathon’s first permanent PvE mode. The team is still finalizing parts of the experience and will share a deeper look before the update launches.

Symbiosis will also introduce an experimental Team Deathmatch mode. This experience offers a more direct, lower-commitment way to sharpen your skills and compete without putting a full run at risk. The devs will be watching how players engage with the experiment and using what they learn to help shape the future of competitive play in Marathon.

The update also teased a new shell that is in development for the game. Bishop is a fast, surgical hunter-killer built around speed, surprise, and devastating bursts of melee damage. How that gameplay fantasy fits into your crew, and the role Bishop can play across Marathon’s different experiences, is something we look forward to seeing players discover for themselves.

Interestingly, ARC Raiders is also experimenting with PvE matchmaking next month and it seems like the extraction shooter landscape may be evolving as it attempts to chase the attention span of the community.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marathon news and updates.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.