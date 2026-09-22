Bungie Recommits to Destiny Franchise With New Plans

The vocal support from fans that arrived after Bungie announced the end of new content for Destiny 2 seems to have been heard and the studio is ready to start taking next steps to lay the foundation for the future of Destiny.

Destiny 2 Vaulted Content Is REturning

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A little more than three months have gone by since Destiny 2 received its final content update. Bungie shocked the gaming world in late spring 2026 when the studio announced that Destiny 2’s new adventures would be coming to an end.

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In the weeks and months following the announcement, the active and retired Destiny community of players came together to express their hopes that Bungie wouldn’t give up on Destiny. Apparently, the team was listening and wants to confirm that Destiny is a major part of Bungie’s future.

“Destiny is foundational to Bungie’s future. We have more stories to tell, new worlds to build, but we have to do it right and give our teams the time they need to do justice to this amazing universe… All of this is to say, we are not done with Destiny.”

As a first step to recommiting to the Destiny franchise, Bungie is planning to bring back vaulted Destiny 2 campaigns so players can revisit this retired content. Plans for this rollout were announced by Bungie in a recent Next Chapter of Bungie blog post and video update:

“… We are beginning the work of bringing vaulted Destiny 2 campaigns, destinations, and raids back into the game, where they will be available to all Destiny 2 players…. Bringing this content back is not as simple as restoring old files. Changes made to Destiny 2 since Beyond Light require us to update lighting, encounters, combatants, and other underlying systems. That work will take time, but it is necessary to ensure returning content meets the stability and gameplay standards of Destiny 2 today.”

Beyond the return of vaulted content, Bungie didn’t share exactly what might be next in Destiny’s future, but the studio does seem committed to assuring fans that the franchise will have a future.

“When we look to the future of Destiny all [of] this restoration is the first step to lay the foundation for how we reforge into new stories and games that you all deserve. We’ll have more details on our unvaulting efforts in the coming months, and we’re very excited to share more about our vision to celebrate Destiny’s legacy and build its future with you all as soon as we can.”

The blog update goes on to explain that Marathon is also an important part of Bungie’s future, but that the extraction shooter was never meant to be a replacement for Destiny.

For now, these are the key priorities at Bungie moving forward:

Build a stronger long-term future for Destiny, while honoring and restoring its past.

Evolve Marathon to grow our community and build a sustainable future.

Increase transparency around development priorities.

Communicate more consistently, especially when plans change.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on the future of Destiny and Bungie.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC and consoles.