Bungie Employee Responds to Destiny and Marathon Merger Rumor

Rumors have been swirling that Bungie may be looking for a way to merge the Destiny and Marathon IPs as a way to bring new Destiny content back to life, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“Please don’t believe everything you read online.”

Screenshot: Bungie

Ever since Bungie announced that Destiny 2 would no longer be receiving new content updates, the game’s remaining player base has been petitioning for some way to continue the story and adventure. There are no current confirmed plans for Destiny 3 or anything else in the Destiny universe, while the majority of the Bungie team focuses on making improvements and updates to Marathon.

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Recent rumors suggested that the developer was planning to merge the two IPs, which led to a lot of wild speculation about how that might work. Although the rumors definitely seemed to catch on and spread quickly, Bungie has already jumped in to shut them down.

Marathon creative director Julia Nardin responded to the rumors via social media and explained that, “As someone who’s worked on both Destiny and Marathon, I can confirm that the “leak” about us merging the two IPs is fake. They share a lot of the same Bungie DNA, but like siblings they’re also their own independent entities. Please don’t believe everything you read online.”

Nardin seems to make it clear that there the rumors are untrue and there are still no public plans to spin up a new project in the Destiny world at this time.

That said, Marathon does have some big updates on the horizon. The extraction shooter’s planned September update was pushed out to December and will deliver the game’s first permanent PvE mode.

“The content originally planned for September will now arrive as part of our Symbiosis update on December 8. Alongside the new Runner shell, permanent PvE experience, and refreshed Perimeter zone, the update will also include a social space/firing range, an experimental TDM mode, and improvements to new player onboarding.”

The team at Bungie have been gathering feedback and working to find ways to engage the hardcore Marathon fanbase, while also adjusting the game’s offering to make it more welcoming and enticing to potential new fans.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Bungie news and updates.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.