Burger Boogaloo Celebrated America with John Waters, the Mummies, the Gories, and More

The annual Burger Boogaloo kicked off on July 4th, 2015 in Oakland, California, part of a two day event that featured sets from several notables, as well as appearances from John Waters and other surprise guests. Photos from the first day, featuring the Mummies, Shannon and the Clams, the Gories and more, in addition to wild outfits, stagedives, and dirtbikes are available below courtesy of http://kevinsheaadams.com/http://kevinsheaadams.com/.

The Mummies






Shannon and the Clams












Gories






Thunderroads



Magnetix

Legendary Stardust Cowboy


Fe Fi Fo Fums

Kevin Shea Adams is more thank just a great photographer. He’s an actual living, breathing person, too! Catch him on Twitter.

