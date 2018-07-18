Burger King Promises Free Burgers to Man’s Terminally Ill Dog

OK, it’s about to get really dusty in your office, in the carpool lane, on the subway or wherever you’re reading this. Every day for the past two months, Alec Karcher has been treating Cody, his ten-year-old Boxer-Labrador mix, to a plain cheeseburger from their local Burger King. His beloved dog was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer, and that burger makes it a little easier for Cody to take his nightly medication.

“The vet told us to take him home until things worsened, and we decided we wanted to make the last stretch of his life as good as possible,” Karcher told the Press Association. “[The burgers have] been a way for us to show our love and appreciation for him being such a good dog over the years.”

On Sunday, Karcher and his family stopped by the Burger King in Toledo, Ohio to get Cody’s nightly treat. An employee joked about their plain cheeseburger order—Karcher said she was being nice about it—and they told her Cody’s story. “She immediately went to talk to her manager, and after a few minutes she came back and told him that the burgers for Cody would be free at their location until he passed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

Less than two hours later, Burger King’s official account responded to Karcher’s tweet. “The world needs more kindness and empathy,” it wrote. “Thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody.”

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

Karcher said that Cody only has between one and three months left to live, depending on how aggressively the cancer spreads. For now, though, he said that Burger King’s sweet offer made him and his family “feel incredibly loved.” Hopefully it made Cody’s tail wag too.

Enjoy all of those burgers, you very good boy. If anyone needs us for the rest of the day, we’ll be under our desks, sobbing uncontrollably.