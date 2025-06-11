Burglars Broke Into Macklemore’s Seattle Home and Bear Sprayed His Nanny

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore was the victim of a burglary at his Seattle home over the weekend. According to reports, masked intruders broke into his house in Seattle and attacked his children’s nanny with bear spray was robbed over the weekend by masked men who attacked the nanny with bear spray and stole a number of items.

NBC News reports that, just before 1 a.m. local time on Saturday, Seattle police were dispatched to the home of a “high-profile individual” after a call came in from a woman who stated that she was a nanny to three children in a home that had been broken into by two men. She stated that she was able to get away, but the children were still in the home.

While the homeowner’s name was redacted, the Seattle Times noted that the home address in the police report seemed to match the one included on a voting record for Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty. The outlet also pointed out that a portion of the police reports referred to the last name “Davis,” which may be Macklemore’s wife, Tricia Davis, with whom he shares three kids.

It’s unclear if Macklemore and his wife were home at the time of the incident, as the rapper had concerts scheduled in Ireland on June 4 and 5.

In her statement to police, the nanny explained that the home invasion happened after she put the children to bed in the second-floor rooms. She had made her way back down to the main floor of the house when she spied “two men entering a patio door” wearing masks, gloves, black clothing, and vests that looked to be tactical. They also had bear spray.

She stated that one man ordered the other to “spray her,” which he did, but then tried to help her clean it off her face. “She believed she saw his eyes and thought he was fearful,” the report said.

The burglars demanded “jewels”

The first man then yelled, “Where are the jewels?” The nanny says she pointed them toward the home’s primary bedroom. Once there, they ransacked the room, searching through closets and drawers for valuables. “They took numerous watches, jewelry items, and shoes that they put into bags,” the nanny said, according to the police report.

The nanny was at some point ordered to put her hands in the air and face a mirror. She says that, even though she complied, the second man pushed her to the floor and put a boot on her ankle before eventually standing on the back of her neck and taking her cell phone.

There was a moment when the nanny began trying to scream while the second man held her mouth shut and pinned her against the wall. She attempted to kick him in his groin but couldn’t see to do so, opting to bite him instead. This allowed her to break free and run out of the house.

It’s unclear if police have identified the robbers as of yet

Upon exiting the home, the nanny ran to multiple neighbors’ houses and banged on doors until someone answered and let her call the police. However, but the time police arrived, the men were gone. Officers searched the home and safely removed the children, who were later taken to a nearby residence by family members.

A witness told police that they saw a man in all black running west through yards, but it’s unclear if the individual has been located or identified.

NBC News stated that it reached out to Macklemore’s reps for comment, but at the time of this writing, it does not appear they heard back.