Burna Boy Is Fully Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of California Shooting

On November 29, a shooting at a birthday party in Stockton, California, left four young people dead and 11 injured. The victims, ages 8, 9, 14, and 21, were killed after gunfire was directed into a banquet hall of more than 100 people.

Police believe that gunfire continued outside the venue after the initial shooting. Additionally, they believe there may have been multiple perpetrators involved. As of December 1, authorities are still searching for suspects. Police are urging the public to come forward if they have any information.

Recently, Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu) has stepped forward to support the grieving families. After hearing about the incident, he was moved by the story of Amari, one of the young victims. Amari was a student athlete with a 3.8 GPA.

Burna Boy searched for more information about the shooting, focusing his attention on the victims and offering support. According to his team, he will be fully covering funeral costs for the four young people who were killed.

Burna Boy Offers Support For Grieving Families After Tragic Mass Shooting

Burna Boy issued a statement explaining his decision to support the families. He offered his condolences for the families, and stated why he was so affected by the incident.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” he said, per a report from Parade. “After hearing the story on [the radio show] The Breakfast Club, I reached out to [record executive] Wack 100 and connected with [Stockton vice mayor] Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi addressed the community about the tragic incident, calling it “unacceptable” and condemning the perpetrators as well as people who know them.

“[F]amilies should be together instead of at the hospital standing next to their loved one, praying that they survived,” she said in a press conference.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas also spoke at the conference. “A tragedy of this nature is unthinkable and it absolutely breaks our heart to have the loss of life and to have the loss of life to children in our community,” he said.

Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns