The Coolest Art & Architecture at Burning Man 2016

Made it! #burningman2016

A photo posted by mediumflo (@lenunni) on


1,000′ light tunnels, flamethrowers, a Boeing 747 nightclub, and elemental wooden sculptures: Burning Man’s 30th iteration is a cornucopia of sights that make jaws clatter to the floor. Just a few days into this year’s festival, the #burningman2016 Instagram hashtag is already repping over 20,000 posts, more than a quarter of what #burningman2015 stacked up in a whole year. At least 75,000 people—including Cara Delevingne and Paris Hilton—are projected to hit the Playa, putting 2016 on track to be the most Instagrammed Burning Man ever.

Each year Burning Man struggles with it’s increasingly mainstream status, and it could be argued that the burners’ constant photo updates violate the “Temporary Autonomous Zone” tenets that Black Rock City is built upon. But for the rest of us, it yields a buffet of surreal eye candy normally limited to dreams and Salvador Dalí paintings. Enjoy giant pigs, fire-breathing octopuses, shark cars, David Best’s annual Temple, and, of course, the Man-to-be-burnt himself, below.
 

#burningman the greatest #human #experiment opened its doors tonight With the last bits of connectivity before everything goes dark for the week. I thought I would share one little bit. As everyone begins to pour in I sat under a crescent #moon rising over the playa illuminating @laurakimpton and jeff schomberg “magic” sculpture that our camp dragonfly den helped bring to the playa. My thoughts wandered to the woman of my dreams at home caring for our newborn baby. I felt once again the luckiest person on #earth And how perfect to sum it all up with a shooting star that actually happened (over the c) while I contemplated all of the #magic in my life. @burningman @burningmanphotos #bm2016 #burningmanphotos #burningman2016

A photo posted by Peter Ruprecht Studios (@peterruprecht) on

Shark Car
 

 

#burningman #burningman2016 #blackrockcity #hyperlapse

A video posted by Burning Man Videos Curated (@burner_videos) on

God Phone Booth
 

 

#burningman2016 #talktogod

A photo posted by Nikolas P. (@nick_olasss) on

The Black Rock Lighthouse Service by Jonny and Max Poynton
 

 

Burning Towers. Burningman 2016

A photo posted by Greg Nielsen (@gregvnielsen) on

Michael Christian’s Ovoid
 

The Temple by David Best and The Temple Crew
 

 

#temple2016 is #magnificent #burningman2016 #blackrockcity #brc #burningman #architecture #sacredspace

A photo posted by Michael Holden (@michael.holden.photographer) on

 

The temple #blackrockcity #burningman2016

A photo posted by Christine Kim (@chr.kim) on

Flame Octopus
 

 

Of course there’s a fire breathing mechanical octopus out here. #blackrockcity #burningman2016 #burningman

A photo posted by [ b ] e c k e r (@thebecker) on

The Space Whale by The Pier Group with Matthew Schultz, Android Jones and Andy Tibbetts
 

Cat Car
 

 

#burningman #happyburn #welcomehome #burningman2016

A photo posted by Kos (@firekos) on

Grove by Grove
 

 

Storms

A video posted by Shilo Shiv Suleman (@shiloshivsuleman) on

 

The amazing places a sand storm can lead you to 

A photo posted by Vanessa Adao (@acasadava) on

Tea Pots
 

 

wishing I was with my girl @indianja #thelostteaparty #burningman2016

A photo posted by melinda heaford (@melinda_amy) on

Renaiximent (Renaissance) by Pink Intruder
 

 

Renaixement ja està en peu al desert de Nevada. Enhorabona a tots pel treball ben fet!  #juntsmolemmés #burningman2016

A photo posted by Falles de Torrent (@fallesdetorrent) on

Da Vinci’s Head
 

 

Davinci. Burningman 2016

A photo posted by Greg Nielsen (@gregvnielsen) on

Pulse Portal by Davis McCarty
 

 

After a few days of feverish building, it’s all coming together at Burning Man

A photo posted by Lauren Panepinto (@planetpinto) on

Heart of Gold by HYBYCOZO
 

 

The playa, where the magic happens #BM16 #burningman2016

A photo posted by In the Know Experiences (@intheknowexperiences) on

The Sonic Runway
 

 

#sonicrunway

A video posted by stuartlchambers (@stuartlchambers) on

A Landshark
 

 

Riding sea creatures in #deepplaya #Burningman2016

A photo posted by Wali Raja (@mr_gq7) on

Lord Snort by Bryan Tedrick
 

And a Big Bird
 

The Man

 

And he is lit!! #burningman #burningman2016 #firstburn #firstburningman #theman

A photo posted by Thomas-Ray (@sweatshoplaborer) on

DaVinci Virus by Brennan Steele
 

 

Da Vinci Virus #burningman2016 #davincivirus #hackers

A photo posted by Rusty Blazenhoff (@blazenhoff) on

Tangential Dreams by Arthur Mamou-Mani
 

 

LED’s make the difference #tangentialdreams #installationarchitecture #burningman2016

A photo posted by Hamish Macpherson (@hmacpherson77) on

A Mad Max-style Thunderdome
 

Fiery Beating Heart
 

 

Where I would rather be!!! @stevefa get ready for next year #burningman #burningman2016 #blackrockcity #freedom #dream 

A photo posted by Martinique Aprile (@martinique04) on

Awakening by Ryan Elmendorf and Nick Geurts
 

?
 

Plane
 


See more pictures of Burning Man on Instagram. Check out The Creators Project’s Instagram feed to find more artists you’ll love.

