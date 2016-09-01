The Coolest Art & Architecture at Burning Man 2016

1,000′ light tunnels, flamethrowers, a Boeing 747 nightclub, and elemental wooden sculptures: Burning Man’s 30th iteration is a cornucopia of sights that make jaws clatter to the floor. Just a few days into this year’s festival, the #burningman2016 Instagram hashtag is already repping over 20,000 posts, more than a quarter of what #burningman2015 stacked up in a whole year. At least 75,000 people—including Cara Delevingne and Paris Hilton—are projected to hit the Playa, putting 2016 on track to be the most Instagrammed Burning Man ever.
Each year Burning Man struggles with it’s increasingly mainstream status, and it could be argued that the burners’ constant photo updates violate the “Temporary Autonomous Zone” tenets that Black Rock City is built upon. But for the rest of us, it yields a buffet of surreal eye candy normally limited to dreams and Salvador Dalí paintings. Enjoy giant pigs, fire-breathing octopuses, shark cars, David Best’s annual Temple, and, of course, the Man-to-be-burnt himself, below.
Shark Car
God Phone Booth
The Black Rock Lighthouse Service by Jonny and Max Poynton
Michael Christian’s Ovoid
The Temple by David Best and The Temple Crew
Flame Octopus
The Space Whale by The Pier Group with Matthew Schultz, Android Jones and Andy Tibbetts
Cat Car
Grove by Grove
Tea Pots
Renaiximent (Renaissance) by Pink Intruder
Da Vinci’s Head
Pulse Portal by Davis McCarty
Heart of Gold by HYBYCOZO
A Landshark
Lord Snort by Bryan Tedrick
And a Big Bird
The Man
DaVinci Virus by Brennan Steele
Tangential Dreams by Arthur Mamou-Mani
A Mad Max-style Thunderdome
Fiery Beating Heart
Awakening by Ryan Elmendorf and Nick Geurts
Plane
See more pictures of Burning Man on Instagram.
