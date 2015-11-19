Burnt Honey Rosemary Ice Cream Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 24 hours
Ingredients
4 cups|946 ml whole milk
1 ½ cups|355 ml heavy cream
8 ounces|225 grams burnt honey
3 ounces|90 grams non-fat dried milk powder
1 ½ grams|40 grams dextrose (if unavailable, use sugar)
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams granulated sugar
7 ounces|200 grams large egg yolks
1 ¾ ounces|50 grams honey
12 grams sage
Directions
- First, heat the honey until it begins to smoke (don’t be afraid of the smoke).
- Carefully whisk in the milk and add the heavy cream.
- Blend the milk and milk powder together. Add sugars.
- Blend in egg yolks and the second honey. Add rosemary.
- Cook gently over a water bath at 160° F degrees fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Cool and strain.
- Freeze in an ice cream machine. Serve and enjoy.
From Dirty Work: Making Herb-Infused Ice Cream with Sam Mason of Oddfellows
