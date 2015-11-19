VICE
Burnt Honey Rosemary Ice Cream Recipe

By

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 24 hours

Ingredients

4 cups|946 ml whole milk
1 ½ cups|355 ml heavy cream
8 ounces|225 grams burnt honey
3 ounces|90 grams non-fat dried milk powder
1 ½ grams|40 grams dextrose (if unavailable, use sugar)
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams granulated sugar
7 ounces|200 grams large egg yolks
1 ¾ ounces|50 grams honey
12 grams sage

Directions

  1. First, heat the honey until it begins to smoke (don’t be afraid of the smoke).
  2. Carefully whisk in the milk and add the heavy cream.
  3. Blend the milk and milk powder together. Add sugars.
  1. Blend in egg yolks and the second honey. Add rosemary.
  2. Cook gently over a water bath at 160° F degrees fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Cool and strain.
  3. Freeze in an ice cream machine. Serve and enjoy.

From Dirty Work: Making Herb-Infused Ice Cream with Sam Mason of Oddfellows

