The Best Burrow Black Friday Deals (for Redecorating Your Entire House)

Mattresses and sofas have been known to steal the limelight during Black Friday. While Burrow’s got sweet deals on both, the Burrow Black Friday sale takes the whole home into consideration, with prices slashed on everything from media consoles and dining sets to bedroom furniture.

In true Black Friday fashion, this sale is one of those “the more you spend, the more you save” affairs. Here’s how it breaks down: prices have been marked down, which you’ll be able to see as you browse the site. Then, you’ll have the chance to score extra savings at checkout depending on how much you spend overall. You’ll get an extra 15% off if you spend up to $1,999; 20% off [$2,000 – $3,999]; and 25% off [$4000+]. Now let’s get to it.

a quick look at the best burrow black friday deals

Best couch deal – Ember Sofa

With an elegant, mid-century modern silhouette and a deep green sage fabric, the Ember Sofa is made with wide, three-layer foam cushions for maximum comfort. Plus, its durable frame and performance chenille help it hold up to every day life. As part of the sale, it’s down to $1,279 from $1,499.

Best sectional deal – Arch Nomad King Sectional

One thing you’ll notice while shopping Burrow couches is that you have the option to pick the couch’s configuration and fabric. For the design-savvy among us, that’s a major win. However, if you want to trust Burrow’s guidance, the Arch Nomad King Sectional in sage is one couch that I wouldn’t change a thing about. Plus, it’s on sale for $2,079 from $2,598.

Best leather sectional deal – Arch Nomad Leather Sectional

Love the sectional design, but crave something a little more elevated, like leather? Opt for the Arch Nomad Leather Sectional. The chestnut leather and walnut wood legs give luxe modern farmhouse vibes. The price is as attractive as the couch: Usually $3,298, it’s marked down to $2,639.

Best lounge chair deal – Gimlet Chair and Ottoman

A stunning accent chair (that would totally go with the Arch Nomad Leather Sectional), the Gimlet Chair and Ottoman is a vision in boucle. Nice on the eyes, the design of the chair is also ergonomic, so you’ll feel super supported while you’re in it. Normally $998, it’s on sale for $853.

Best bed deal – Chorus Bed with Wood Headboard

As someone who thought I would always get around to buying a headboard, I implore you to make life easy for yourself right from the get-go and just buy a bedframe that has the headboard attached—such as the Chorus Bed with Wood Headboard. The whole ensemble is on sale for $1,449, which is down from $1,599.

Best dresser deal – Heist 6 Drawer Dresser

While the Heist 6 Drawer Dresser looks pretty sleek (and it is), this is a dresser with depth. The drawers are generously sized, so you can fit all that stuff you’ve been shoving in your closet and desperately need more storage space for. At a sale price of $1,449, it’s still an investment, but the craftsmanship is worth it.

Best outdoor sofa deal – Dunes Teak 3-Piece Sofa

I love teak outdoor furniture. Laid back but undeniably chic, it’s a worthwhile investment. The Dunes Teak 3-Piece Sofa has a lovely teak frame, and plushy stuffed cushions to match. Normally $2,799, the outdoor sofa is on sale for $2,239.

Best coffee table deal – Serif Square Coffee Table

The coffee tables is a humble, helpful piece of furniture. While we all want something to kick our feet up on, it’s also important to have a coffee table that doubles as storage if you’re trying to get the most out of your space. The Serif Square Coffee Table checks this box, and is on sale for $429 ($70 off.)

Best media console deal – Opera Media Console (70″)

Whether you place the Opera Media Console (70″) underneath your TV or use it to set up your turntable, its low and long profile makes it an anchor for any room. Plus, the oak finish brightens things up. Thanks to the sale, the price is down from $999 to $849.

Best dining chair set – Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2)

Dining chairs are expensive, and they’re something that I myself have cheaped out on in the past. However, I wish I hadn’t. The Alto Dining Chairs (Set of 2) exude quality, and are just begging for you to host a dinner party. Plus, they’re on sale for $90 off, taking the price down to $509.

Best accessory deal – Ottoman Tray

Ottomans are like coffee tables for cozy people. The Ottoman Tray is a must-have for anyone who loves to kick back on the couch to enjoy a cuppa coffee or bottle glass of wine. Now, it’s on sale for $84.

Best rug deal – Block Party Rug

With a modern block print design and calming blue hues, this rug could tie a bedroom or office together with little to no effort. Now, you can scoop up the 8′ x 10′ Block Party rug for $679 down from $799.

Best mattress deal – Lyric Hybrid Mattress

Last but not least: the Lyric Hybrid Mattress. Here, you don’t have to compromise between memory foam and supportive coils. Plus, it’s got cooling tech to keep your body comfy and regulated through the night. While the drop from $1,119 to $1,019 isn’t the biggest price drop you’ll see the Black Friday by any means, it’s a worthwhile deal if you’re buying multiple pieces of furniture and could qualify for the 25% off promo.

After you shop these deals, it’ll be hard not to just ~burrow~ up at home!