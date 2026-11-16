Burt Reynolds Nearly Drowned While Filming One of His Most Famous Movies

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Burt Reynolds selected his legendary leap out of a canoe in 1972’s Deliverance as the most memorable movie stunt of his career. According to Reynolds, director John Boorman originally planned on using a dummy for the scene, in which Reynold’s character and his friends get caught up in the dangerous rapids of Georgia’s Chattooga River. “I said, ‘I can go over the falls,’ to John,” Reynolds recalled. “He said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Reynolds went on to explain that the film crew were controlling the water in that sequence using a dam upriver. A spike had been driven into a large rock and Reynolds was holding onto it just prior to his big jump. “Then they let the water go and I heard this sound—I dream sometimes of the water coming—I looked around and there was a tidal wave coming at me,” he continued.

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As soon as Reynolds went over the falls, he landed on a rock and cracked his tailbone—an injury that would bother him for the rest of his life. Eventually, he found himself in the middle of a whirlpool that he couldn’t get out of. Having been instructed not to swim against the current, Reynolds proceeded to make his way to the bottom of the river. He compared the experience to being shot out of a torpedo tube.

The ‘Deliverance’ Stunt That Left Burt Reynolds With a Lifelong Injury

“They said later that they saw this 30-year-old guy in costume go over the waterfall and then about 15 minutes later they saw this nude man come out. It had torn everything—my boots and everything—off,” Reynolds revealed. To make matters worse, when Reynolds asked Boorman how the stunt ended up looking afterward, Boorman told him, “Like a dummy going over the falls.”

You can check out the sequence for yourself below.