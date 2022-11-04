Fresh Pow Pow Is Here and So Is Burton’s Winter Collection

It’s about to be ski season board season, baby! And when it comes to gear for surfing the slopes, there’s no company quite like Burton, the iconic, Vermont-based snowboard company founded by Jake Burton in 1977. For 45 years, the brand has been making not only top-tier boards, but some of the best (and best-looking) outerwear and snow apparel on the market.

If you can’t wait to suit up and hit the slopes, then we have some good news: Burton’s new holiday gift guides just dropped, and from the looks of it, snowboarders are gonna have the best winter ever. Whether you’re kitting out a hardcore black diamond snowboarder or helping an amateur transition from the bunny slope to something a little more adventurous, Burton has endless options at every price point and for every age and skill level. There’s plenty of brands that make winter gear, but Burton is in a league of its own when it comes to its high-tech gear, sleek boards, and accessories that make days shredding the backcountry that much more enjoyable.

If you’ve got a serious Johnny Tsunami on your hands, why not upgrade them to a brand new kit this season? We’re especially fond of the photorealistic “Aerial Pines” print that adorns the Ballast 2L Pants and the Pillowline 2L Jacket, which features Gore-Tex insulation and taped seams to keep warmth locked in and moisture wicked out all day long. Burton’s Ballast pants have a lifetime warranty, so considering that if you buy these babies, you’ll never have to purchase another pair again, we’re gonna call them a steal at just under $245.

Another one of our fave pieces is the brand’s Throwback Snowboard, which Burton deems a “ride-able piece of history built for surfing snow in your own backyard.” (Sign us up immediately.) Perfect for casual and hardcore snowboarding fans alike, this hybrid toboggan/snowboard will have you feeling like a kid again, zooming down driveways on your feet or your tuchus.

For a sick board you can actually put through its paces on the slopes, the Blossom Camber Snowboard sprang from the mind of Burton team riders left to their own devices. It features a solid Twin platform for a balanced ride (for both regular and switch snowboarders), a ton of flex for landing tricks, and sick graphics for impressing your crew. Plus it’s backed by a three-year warranty, so you don’t have to hold back when going for that “triple cork” off the half pipe. Even if you snap your board, Burton’s got your back.

We all know the real reason we hit the mountains is for the après-ski lifestyle back at the chalet. Get the party started with the Beeracuda cooler bag that holds up to five cans, with an attached koozie so you can always have one locked n’ loaded whether you’re shredding powder or chilling back at the lodge after a long session.

Don’t think we’d forget your furry best friend—get them fully kitted in a matching Burton collar and leash, because you know they want to frolic with you in the snow. Give them the Burton-branded look they deserve (while they watch your back for bears, wolves, yetis, and the snow patrol).

There’s way, way more over at Burton, so head to its site to see the full holiday gift guide. See you at the lodge, for hot toddies, shredders.

