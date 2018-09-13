Outrageous Lewks from Brooklyn’s Massive, Two-Day Drag Fest

Bushwig, Brooklyn’s annual two-day drag extravaganza, did a whole lot this year. Consistently growing in size, scope, and fame since its 2012 birth, the 2018 iteration featured an epically long lineup of performers—including breakout stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race Alaska Thunderfuck, Aja, Shea Couleé, Thorgy Thor, Pearl—offering 23 dramatic, glamorous, audacious hours of drag. Broadly popped in on Sunday night as the festival was approaching its climactic finale to capture some of our favorite looks.

Merrie Cherry performing.

Sol (L).

Erika Klash performing.

Miss Toto performing.

DJ Amber Valentine (L).