Bust Out Your Best Furry Costume and Boogie to Ishi’s “Bring the Thunder” Video

Dallas electronic duo Ishi has been galvanizing dance floors in the local scene for a minute now, offering up a sweaty blend of house- and nu-disco inspired beats, funked-up live instrumentation, and the come-hither croon of vocalist-producer JT Mudd.

Their new Juno EP hits the sweet spot between deeply groovy and surreal, and the video for single “Bring the Thunder” is no exception. It’s a Donnie Darko-esque jaunt through the city, following two people and a mysterious glowing orb. Also, shadowy figures in weird animal masks. Like ya do.

“Absolute bliss working with Director Robert Anthony,” Mudd says of the video. “I was so stoked he used the animal masks from the photo shoot. Pure gold.”

Check out the premiere of Ishi’s “Bring the Thunder” video and their Juno EP below. Fifty percent of all digital sales raised by the EP will go directly to Music Is Our Weapon​, a nonprofit providing music programs for those battling Alzheimer’s and dementia, PTSD, Autism, Parkinson’s, and other cognitive disorders.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.