Busta Rhymes Reprimands Young TikTok Creator Who Purposely Mistook Him for Tracy Morgan

While attending an event at Art Basel Miami Beach during the city’s annual Art Week, rapper and producer Busta Rhymes put a TikTok creator in their place for calling him Tracy Morgan on purpose. The confrontation occurred after the influencer posed with Busta Rhymes for a photo. He then exclaimed, “It’s Tracy Morgan,” which the rapper did not take kindly to.

The video, initially shared by TMZ, shows the tense exchange following the joke. The outlet roped in fellow content creator Funny Salesman, AKA Kenny Brooks, but it’s unclear if Brooks was recording the video or not. He later reposted the clip with the caption, “TMZ … y’all gonna tag me like I’m a eyewitness or something.”

Videos by VICE

Meanwhile, in the clip, Busta reacted to the alleged prank by giving the kid a stern lecture. “Wait, what did you say?” He said, the smile immediately dropping from his face. The kid struggled to answer the question and became visibly embarrassed. “I’m asking you a question, I ain’t calling you out,” the rapper continued.

People in the background of the video can be heard commenting on the “disrespectful” nature of the joke. “I’m taking a picture to show love, and you’re trying to be funny?” Busta continued. When the young creator claimed others were calling him Tracy Morgan, Busta added, “I didn’t hear nobody say Tracy.” He firmly urged the kid, “Don’t play stupid.”

Busta Rhymes Gives Young TikTok Creator a Stern Lecture After Disrespectful Joke

Busta Rhymes continued to reprimand the young creator. “You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. That’s how people get f***ed up,” he said.

Social media users came to Busta Rhymes’ defense after the video surfaced, praising his handling of the situation. “Tell them to go play with somebody else. They think they are allowed to do whatever they want,” one Instagram user commented on the video.

Another fan wrote on Twitter, “I love that Busta Rhymes did this because yall content creators need to stop playing with our legends for content, thats not player and it was never funny.”

Other fans seem to think the situation was taken a bit too far. Apparently, the Tracy Morgan comparison has been circulating for several years, as the rapper and actor share a similar build. Apparently, they’re also friends. Still, many more fans sided with Busta Rhymes.

“How can a person walk up to a stranger they don’t know trying to play with them then get mad they don’t play like that?” one person commented on Instagram. “Man leave people alone you don’t know!!!!”

Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images