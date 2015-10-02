Busy P Confirms New Justice Album on the Way

Busy P, the head of Ed Banger Records and overlord of Parisian funk, has quietly broken news of an upcoming Justice album, stating that the duo is “locked in the studio every day.”

Although the group, consisting of Gaspard Michel Andre Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, has not released a full-length album since 2011’s Audio, Video, Disco, they have put out a consistent stream of EPs — including 2012’s New Lands and 2013’s Helix — over the past few years.



Videos by VICE

Busy P also confirmed releases from other French acts Breakbot and Cassius on Ed Banger Records by the end of the year or early 2016.

In the meantime, here’s a song you’ve heard a million times (but, you love it):

Via Mixmag