Butchered Dolphin Remains Found on New Jersey Beach, Sparking Investigation

A dolphin was butchered in a gruesome act. In a recent Facebook post, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) revealed that they recently responded to “a very disturbing call” about the partial remains of a dolphin.

Once on the scene at the Allenhurst, New Jersey, beach the non-profit’s coordinator found a common dolphin “that appeared to have been butchered.”

“The animal’s flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument, leaving only the head, dorsal fin, and flukes,” the organization wrote alongside a disturbing photo of the dead mammal. “The animal’s organs, except for the heart and lungs, had been removed.”

Photo by Marine Mammal Stranding Center

The dolphin’s remains were brought back to the center, where they were thoroughly documented and photographed. Later, the dolphin was buried on the beach.

The night before the carcass was discovered, a dolphin was seen struggling in the surf nearby. However, that dolphin eventually made it over the sandbar and back into the ocean. Thus, it’s unclear if that dolphin is the one who wound up on the beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the incident. Tips about the situation can be directed to MMSC’s 24-hour hotline, which can be reached at 609-266-0538.